TigerNet Podcast: Louisville week

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson looks to rebound from the loss at Notre Dame as the Tigers take on Louisville at 3:30 pm Saturday. It's also Military Appreciation Day.

After playing five of its first nine games on the road, Clemson will begin its regular-season-ending, three-game homestand on Saturday. Clemson is attempting to play a 150th consecutive game since losing back-to-back games in a single season. Clemson's 149-game streak dating to 2011 is the nation's longest active streak.

By virtue of Clemson's 6-0 ACC record and a Syracuse loss last week, the Tigers won their ninth Atlantic Division title, including shared titles (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019). Clemson also earned an ACC Championship Berth in a divisionless season in 2020. Clemson has previously represented the Atlantic Division in a conference-best seven ACC Championship Games (plus an eighth in the divisionless 2020 season) and will do so again in the ACC's final year of its divisional format.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A before heading to the stadium on Saturdays!!!

We are proud to partner with the team at Prize Picks and would encourage you to use our code "Tigers100" for matching credit on your initial deposit - to learn more https://bit.ly/TIGERS100