Swinney and the Tigers hold the first practice on Friday, August 4th (Photo by Merrell Mann).
TigerNet Podcast: Let's get the season started
by - Senior Writer - 2023 Aug 2, Wed 18:36

The TigerNet Podcast is back with the first episode of the 2023 season. In this episode, David Hood and Matt Goldin discuss the ACC Football Kickoff and head coach Dabo Swinney's media outing. We also take a look ahead at the start of fall camp.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A before your gameday watch party.

Also, many thanks to Lisa Nason and Nason Accounting in Greenville for being the first sponsor to jump on board this year. See Lisa and Vickie McKee and the rest at Nason Accounting in Greenville!

