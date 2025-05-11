sports_football
Tigernet Giveaway #3: Clemson football legends

Tigernet Giveaway #3: Clemson football legends
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 3 hours ago

TigerNet is giving away another FREE copy of College Football 25 for PlayStation 5 or Xbox to a lucky fan!

To enter, tell us who your favorite Clemson football player of all time is—and why. Whether it’s a Tiger legend like Deshaun Watson, C.J. Spiller, Brian Dawkins, or someone underrated who captured your heart, we want to hear your reason.

How to Enter:

Reply to this post (100-300+ words) about your favorite Clemson player of all time.

We’ll pick one winner who captures the Clemson spirit best!

Bonus points for creativity, emotion, and unique stories!

Previous winners of recent TigerNet Giveaways: Users OneJedi and McLovin

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Tigernet Giveaway #3: Clemson football legends
Tigernet Giveaway #3: Clemson football legends
Rittman's young Tigers turned their season around to new heights after rough start
Rittman's young Tigers turned their season around to new heights after rough start
Duke pounces on Tigers' error, Clemson pitching for 10-run inning to even series
Duke pounces on Tigers' error, Clemson pitching for 10-run inning to even series
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts