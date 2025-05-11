Tigernet Giveaway #3: Clemson football legends

To enter, tell us who your favorite Clemson football player of all time is—and why. Whether it’s a Tiger legend like Deshaun Watson, C.J. Spiller, Brian Dawkins, or someone underrated who captured your heart, we want to hear your reason.

How to Enter:

Reply to this post (100-300+ words) about your favorite Clemson player of all time.

We’ll pick one winner who captures the Clemson spirit best!

Bonus points for creativity, emotion, and unique stories!

Previous winners of recent TigerNet Giveaways: Users OneJedi and McLovin