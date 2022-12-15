Tiger rated among top NFL tight end draft prospects

Clemson might have its first tight end drafted since 2017 next year.

Jordan Leggett was that last selection in the fifth round to the New York Jets that year, and current Tigers tight end Davis Allen is regarded as a top-10 player for 2023 at an increasingly valuable position.

Allen checked in at No. 9 in the PFF rankings.

"Allen is the kind of tight end who turns 50-50 balls into 80-20 balls," PFF's Michael Renner said. "He attacks targets in the air like his life depends on him coming down with it. It’s why he’s gone an absurd 16-of-19 in contested situations over the past two seasons. Allen has also dropped only three of his 87 career catchable passes."

Renner did point to what he sees are some athletic limitations.

"Why he’s so low on this list despite all the above is his athletic profile," said Renner. "Outside of routes where he can get into defenders’ bodies to separate, Allen is not the kind of athlete an NFL offense can rely on to separate in one-on-one situations. He can start around the league, but it’s hard to see him being a true difference-maker."

Allen accepted an invitation earlier this month for the Senior Bowl draft showcase in early February.

There were 15 tight ends drafted in last year's class.

Clemson TE Davis Allen is one of most “under talked-about” prospects in this year’s draft class. One longtime @ClemsonFB staffer told us @davisallen17 is best TE in Dabo Era, which includes former first-rounder and longtime NFL starter Dwayne Allen. pic.twitter.com/ZHvTqWaQpW — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 4, 2022