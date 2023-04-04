Tiger linemen move up, down in ESPN's McShay updated NFL draft projection

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay updated his projections this week with the draft a little over three weeks away. And those projections saw some changes for Clemson's prospects ($). The biggest move up comes for Myles Murphy, jumping five spots to No. 15 and the Green Bay Packers. "The Packers could be in transition this season if Rodgers does end up with the Jets, and they will have to get Jordan Love some help. Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan signed elsewhere, which leaves the receiving group light. So yes, I could see Green Bay going that direction. But there should also be plenty of pass-catching options on Day 2, and Murphy would be a problem for opponents off the edge of the defense," said McShay. "The Packers' 34 sacks tied for 27th last season, and Rashan Gary is coming off a torn ACL. Murphy can drive back blockers, use his great bend to turn the corner and then close on the quarterback with burst. He put together 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss over the past two seasons." Moving back a day and down nine picks is Bryan Bresee, to Las Vegas at No. 38. "The Raiders got run over last season, surrendering 4.5 yards per carry and 20 rushing TDs -- both bottom-10 numbers. Bresee is dominant in that phase of the game, using upper body strength to shed blockers and bring down ball carriers," said McShay. Rounding out the Clemson selections on day two is Trenton Simpson, at No. 58, to Dallas. "Despite re-signing Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas could look to add to the linebacker corps. Simpson is a good value pick for the Cowboys here, and he brings versatility, man coverage skills and range against the run," said McShay. Elsewhere, PFF's updated three-round mock draft has Bresee going No. 27 overall to Buffalo and Murphy also on day one of the draft at No. 31 to Kansas City. "General manager Brandon Beane isn’t going to stop investing in his defensive line anytime soon. Bresee was a former No. 1 overall recruit but never quite bounced back in 2022 after tearing his ACL the year before. Still, his tools are undeniable," PFF's Michael Renner said. "The Chiefs love strong defensive ends, and Murphy is right up there with anyone in the class in that regard. He was already a dominant run defender as a true freshman at Clemson but never quite developed a pass-rushing package." That call has Simpson going No. 57 to the New York Giants. The NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.