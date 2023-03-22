CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Tiger draft prospect drops out of NFL.com updated projection
by - 2023 Mar 22, Wed 10:36

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah updated his NFL draft projections and dropped one Tiger out of his call for the first 31 picks come April.

After being in his previous projection, Bryan Bresee is no longer listed as a Day 1 selection, while Jeremiah dropped Myles Murphy six spots to No. 12 and the Houston Texans.

"The Texans landed their franchise quarterback with their first selection [Jeremiah projects Houston taking Ohio State's CJ Stroud], and now they can add a dynamic piece to their defensive front. Murphy has tremendous upside," said Jeremiah.

Murphy played in 13 games before sitting out the Orange Bowl, tallying 45 tackles (11 for loss) and eight QB pressures with 6.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

After grading his best as a freshman All-American (85.2), his Pro Football Focus assessments dropped in 2021 (79.1) and 2022 (79). His pass rush grades have gone up each year, however (67 to 75.6 to 78.5).

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. did the opposite of Jeremiah this week by including Bresee (pick No. 29 to New Orleans) and dropping Murphy from his first round.

"New Orleans, back in Round 1 after Denver gave up this pick in the deal for coach Sean Payton, is in an interesting spot," Kiper said. "It just added quarterback Derek Carr, and it has a talented, veteran roster -- with a few holes. It has tried to plug a few of those holes, notably by turning over the defensive tackle position, adding Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in free agency. Those two defenders have never played full-time roles, however, so the Saints should add another tackle if Bresee is available. Bresee had a fantastic workout at the combine, making my risers list. He could see the field early and often for this team."

The NFL draft starts in Kansas City on April 27 and runs through April 29.

