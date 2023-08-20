Tiger defender makes ESPN true freshman preseason All-American team

Five-star midyear enrollee Peter Woods made ESPN's true freshman preseason All-America group on Sunday.

"No matter how deep Clemson is up front -- and the Tigers are loaded -- Woods will make his mark," ESPN's Tom Luginbill said. "What makes him special is he can do what first-round draft pick Christian Wilkins did and play every spot along the front. He could get significant snaps each game while giving the rest of his linemates a break. This is the value of depth. Woods could end up more heralded than Dexter Lawrence, another Clemson first-rounder."

Woods was named to the 247Sports' true freshman list as well recently.

“This is a player who is ready-made to play,” 247Sports' Cooper Petagna said. “Since he has stepped on campus for Dabo Swinney, defensive line coach Nick Eason, it has been nothing but rave reviews. Quick twitch, explosive, powerful at the point of attack. Super polished coming out of Thompson in Alabama. I expect this dude to be a household name probably by mid-season.”

Woods was ESPN's top-rated defender in the 2023 class, and he garnered MaxPreps' first-team All-America and Alabama player of the year honors.

He won four straight 7A state titles, went 50-5 over his four years at Thompson (Al.), and finished high school with 260 tackles, 72 TFLs, and 29.5 sacks.