Throwback Thursday: Dabo Swinney at his introductory Clemson press conference

Tony Crumpton

The Clemson Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved a new contract for head football coach Dabo Swinney that will make him the second-highest paid coach in the country behind only Alabama’s Nick Saban.

Swinney's contract will be worth $115 million for ten years which will run this season until the final year of the agreement in 2031.

Swinney was a young wide receiver coach with no head coaching experience before he got the head coaching gig at Clemson.

Check out a short clip of his introductory press conference at Clemson and the exciting journey in 14 years with him leading the Tigers.