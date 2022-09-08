|
Throwback Thursday: Dabo Swinney at his introductory Clemson press conference
The Clemson Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved a new contract for head football coach Dabo Swinney that will make him the second-highest paid coach in the country behind only Alabama’s Nick Saban.
Swinney's contract will be worth $115 million for ten years which will run this season until the final year of the agreement in 2031.
Swinney was a young wide receiver coach with no head coaching experience before he got the head coaching gig at Clemson.
Check out a short clip of his introductory press conference at Clemson and the exciting journey in 14 years with him leading the Tigers.
It's always about what's next. pic.twitter.com/cfMDg0h9c4— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 8, 2022
