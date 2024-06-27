|
Throwback Thursday: Clemson's 56-7 thrashing of South Carolina: Todd Ellis Edition
2024 Jun 27 11:24- -
Check out today's 'Throwback Thursday' video of No. 4 Clemson's 56-7 win over rival South Carolina in 2016.
The video is synched with the audio of Gamecocks announcer Todd Ellis' call of the beatdown.
Tags: Clemson Football