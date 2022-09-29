Throwback Thursday: Clemson defeats ND with a goalline stand in rainstorm

In 2015, Hurricane Joaquin ensured some sloppy wet conditions for the No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 6 ND matchup inside Death Valley.

Clemson came away victorious 24-22 with a late goalline stand against the Irish.

It was full of memorable moments with Brian Kelly's shocked face as he walked onto the field with his team and saw the Tigers run down the hill for the first time.

It was also Swinney's 'BYOG' postgame talk that will go down in Clemson lore.

Will the Tigers come away with another memorable wet victory with the Wolfpack this time? It should be interesting to watch it all unfold.

Check the following flashback video of Clemson's win over ND in 2015 to get you ready for Saturday's ACC top 10 showdown: