Three Tigers selected in updated ESPN two-round draft projection

TigerNet Staff

Three Clemson NFL draft prospects were projected in ESPN analyst Matt Miller's latest two-round prediction on Monday ($).

Where they fall in those picks could be a bit surprising, however.

That is led by a common projection of Myles Murphy at No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

"The Falcons might be tempted by quarterback C.J. Stroud with the board playing out this way, but rookie Desmond Ridder showed enough promise in 2022 to be given another shot as the starter," Miller said. "Instead, the Falcons have to address the defense and start building a unit that can compete across the board. At 6-5 and 275 pounds, Murphy is expected to perform among the top defensive ends in recent history at the combine.

"One scouting source told me the junior could run in the 'high-4.5-second' range in the 40-yard dash. And an AFC area scout compared Murphy's physical traits and potential to Travon Walker's, so there are high hopes of what he can become. Murphy had 6.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 2022."

Miller's next pick has Tiger draft prospects and the like waiting until day two of the NFL draft and the second round with Bryan Bresee at No. 37 to Seattle and Trenton Simpson at No. 38 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"The Seahawks added a defensive end and receiver in Round 1 and now double back to the defensive line to build a wall against NFC West offenses. Bresee has injury questions -- he missed time with a kidney issue -- and his tape wasn't as good in 2022 as it was in the past. But he has potential as a three-down defensive lineman at 3- or 5-technique," said Miller.

"The Raiders seemingly have an annual need to improve the middle of the defense, and Simpson is a threat at linebacker with pass-rush, cover and run-defense ability. The 6-3 240-pounder had 12.5 sacks, 24.5 tackles for loss and 161 total tackles over the past three years while also proving to be a menace in pass coverage."

Another one to watch that night, says Miller, is defensive end KJ Henry.

"Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry was very impressive in positional drills on the first day of (Senior Bowl) practice, showing excellent body control and agility in space during zone drops and chase drills. He was overshadowed by the first-rounders while playing on the Clemson defensive line, but he is coming off his best season and can be, at worst, a very solid role player in the NFL. He's a fringe top-100 player for me," said Miller in a Senior Bowl analysis ($).