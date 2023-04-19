Three Tigers projected in first round by ESPN's Kiper and McShay mock draft

The NFL draft is just a little over a week away (April 27-29) in Kansas City and the mock draft projections are starting to wind down. ESPN's foremost draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay teamed up for a projection this week ($) and they see three Tigers hearing their names called on Day 1. But that's not without a wait, however, with the first projection at No. 27 to the Buffalo Bills and Trenton Simpson. "I'm breaking my rules a little bit because I don't have a first-round grade on Simpson. The Bills just don't have many starting spots open, but they need a replacement inside for Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Bears. Simpson could fill that need; he has the coverage traits to play on third downs," Kiper said. Two spots later, Kiper pegs Bryan Bresee for a New Orleans Saints selection. "The Saints are a hard team to predict. Could they go tight end here? What about a young edge defender or safety? Ultimately, after New Orleans cleaned out its defensive tackle position this offseason, Bresee makes too much sense. He has some pass-rush upside too," he said. Right after that, McShay predicts Myles Murphy to go to the Philadelphia Eagles. "How about the other really good defensive lineman from Clemson? The Eagles' D-line was excellent last season, recording 70 sacks. But the unit is aging and could have depth issues. Murphy has the burst to get home on the QB and fits what the Eagles like to do in Round 1: build up the trenches," McShay said. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid released his final top prospects rankings this week as well and three Tigers are in the top-50 with Murphy (19), Bresee (25) and Simpson (49). The next Clemson prospects on the list are KJ Henry (172), Jordan McFadden (175), Davis Allen (201) and Joseph Ngata (279). By position rankings, Murphy is the No. 2 defensive end, Simpson is the No. 2 inside linebacker, Bresee is the No. 3 defensive tackle, Henry is the No. 11 outside linebacker prospect, Allen is the No. 12 tight end, McFadden is the No. 12 offensive guard prospect and Ngata is the No. 38 WR. Elsewhere, Pro Football Focus released another mock draft on Wednesday and that call has only Murphy going Day 1, to Tampa Bay at No. 19. "The Bucs just need to reload at valuable positions to get themselves out of the cap-strapped position they are in. Murphy makes a lot of sense as a high-end, toolsy project," PFF's Michael Renner said.

