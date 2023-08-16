Three Tigers picked for CBS/247Sports All-American teams

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. leads that with the first-team squad.

"Trotter is half of an elite dynamic duo in Clemson’s linebacker room. He was the lone Power Five linebacker with 80-plus grades in both pass rush and pass coverage during the 2022 season, per Pro Football Focus. The versatile defender led the Tigers in tackles for loss (13.5) and recorded a pick six to highlight his 2022 stat line," 247Sports writer Carter Bahns said.

Trotter is on watch lists for the Nagurski, Butkus, Lombardi and Walter Camp player of the year honors, in addition to first-team All-America honors also from Athlon and Walter Camp.

Joining him from the second team selections are defensive tackle Tyler Davis and fellow linebacker Barrett Carter.

Davis is a first-team All-American for Phil Steele and The Athletic after joining the full trio as All-Americans by at least one outlet last season. He is on watch lists for the Nagurski, Outland and Lombardi awards.

In addition to the Nagurski, Butkus and Lombardi watch lists, Carter is also on the Lott IMPACT Trophy list and holds first-team preseason All-America honors from ESPN and Phil Steele.

According to CBS Sports/247Sports, Clemson is scheduled to face All-Americans in Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, Miami safety Kamren Kinchens, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, Duke offensive tackle Graham Barton, Notre Dame defensive back Benjamin Morrison and South Carolina punter Kai Kroger.