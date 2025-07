Three Tigers named 2025 Walter Camp preseason All-Americans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference continues to shine on the national stage with nine standout football players named to the 2025 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on July 1. Recognized as the nation’s oldest college football All-America honor, the Walter Camp list features nine 2025 ACC players from six different schools, highlighting the depth of elite talent across the conference. Notably, Clemson is one of only five programs nationwide to land three players on this year’s prestigious preseason All-America teams. The ACC boasts nine players, with five on the First Team and four on the Second Team. First Team Offense QB – Cade Klubnik, Clemson OL – Francis Mauigoa, Miami First Team Defense DL – Peter Woods, Clemson LB – Kyle Louis, Pitt KR – Keelan Marion, Miami Second Team Offense TE – Justin Joly, NC State RB – Isaac Brown, Louisville Second Team Defense DL – T.J. Parker, Clemson DB – Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU The entire teams: FIRST TEAM OFFENSE Wide Receiver: Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) #, Ryan Williams (Alabama) Tight End: Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt) Offensive Line: Spencer Fano (Utah) #, Francis Mauigoa (Miami), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Kage Casey (Boise State) # Center: Jake Slaughter (Florida) Quarterback: Cade Klubnik (Clemson) Running Back: Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), Nicholas Singleton (Penn State) Placekicker: Dominic Zvada (Michigan) FIRST TEAM DEFENSE Defensive Line: Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Peter Woods (Clemson), Zane Durant (Penn State) Linebacker: Anthony Hill (Texas) #, Taurean York (Texas A&M), Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh) Defensive Back: Caleb Downs (Ohio State) *, Leonard Moore (Notre Dame), Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), D’Angelo Ponds (Indiana) Punter: Brett Thorson (Georgia) Kick Returner: Keelan Marion (Miami) * SECOND TEAM OFFENSE Wide Receiver: Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) Tight End: Justin Joly (North Carolina State) Offensive Line: Ar’maj Reed-Adams (Texas A&M), Cayden Green (Missouri), Jordan Seaton (Colorado), Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State) Center: Logan Jones (Iowa) Quarterback: Sam Leavitt (Arizona State) Running Back: Makhi Hughes (Oregon), Isaac Brown (Louisville) Placekickeer: Caden Chittenden (USC) SECOND TEAM DEFENSE Defensive Line: Mikhail Kamara (Indiana), Dontay Corleone (Cincinnati), T.J. Parker (Clemson), Tim Keenan III (Alabama) Linebacker: Jason Henderson (Old Dominion), Whit Weeks (LSU), Suntarine Perkins (Ole Miss) Defensive Back: Michael Taaffe (Texas), Dillon Theineman (Oregon), Koi Perich (Minnesota), Isaiah Nwokobia (SMU) Punter: Ryan Eckley (Michigan State) Kick Returner: Rayshawn Pleasant (Auburn) # * 2024 First Team All-America selection # – 2024 Second Team All-America selection