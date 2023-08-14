Three Tigers make watch list for national defender of the year

The Maxwell Football Club announced today that linebacker Barrett Carter, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. have been named as three of 85 candidates on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player. Clemson and Penn State are the only programs in the nation to feature three members on the watch list in 2023. Carter and Trotter are also on watch lists for the Nagurski and Butkus awards, with Trotter also on the Walter Camp player of the year list. Davis is also on the Nagurski and Outland watch lists. All three have landed on preseason All-American teams. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple year All Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense. The Bednarik Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, led by 5 returning 2022 semifinalists: Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama), Tyler Davis (Clemson), Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois), Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State) and Jason Henderson (Old Dominion). Clemson and Penn State lead the way with 3 candidates each with an additional 9 schools boasting 2 candidates. Last year’s Chuck Bednarik Award winner was Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) who went on to be the 1st round selection of the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft. Anderson joined Alabama greats Jonathan Allen (2016) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (2017) as the third Crimson Tide player to win the award. S Trey Taylor, Air Force CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama LB Dallas Turner, Alabama LB Leo Lowin, Army CB D.J. James, Auburn LB DJ Schramm, Boise State DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College LB Shaun Dolac, Buffalo LB Ben Bywater, BYU LB Jackson Sirmon, Cal DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati DT Tyler Davis, Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson LB Barrett Carter, Clemson S Jack Howell, Colorado State LB Jackson Mitchell, Connecticut DT DeWayne Carter, Duke DE Princely Umanmielen, Florida DE Jared Verse, Florida State LB Levelle Bailey, Fresno State DB Javon Bullard, Georgia LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia S LaMiles Brooks, Georgia Tech DL Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois DL Keith Randolph, Illinois DL Andre Carter, Indiana CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas S Kobe Savage, Kansas State LB J.J. Weaver, Kentucky LB Harold Perkins, LSU DE Owen Porter, Marshall LB Jaishawn Barham, Maryland DT Leonard Taylor, Miami S Kamren Kinchens, Miami DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan LB Junior Colson, Michigan LB Cal Haladay, Michigan State S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State LB Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri CB Aydan White, NC State LB Payton Wilson, NC State LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame DE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State DE Ethan Downs, Oklahoma LB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion DE Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss DE Brandon Dorlus, Oregon S Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State CB Kalen King, Penn State DE Chop Robinson, Penn State LB Abdul Carter, Penn State CB M.J. Devonshire, Pitt DE Aaron Lewis, Rutgers S Yam Banks, South Alabama S Jay Stanley, Southern Miss LB David Bailey, Stanford LB Marlowe Wax, Syracuse CB Josh Newton, TCU LB Layton Jordan, Temple LB Aaron Beasley, Tennessee LB Jaylan Ford, Texas DT Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo CB Reddy Steward, Troy CB Jarius Monroe, Tulane DT Patrick Jenkins, Tulane DT Fish McWilliams, UAB LB Jason Johnson, UCF LB Laiatu Latu, UCLA S Calen Bullock, USC S Cole Bishop, Utah LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP S Rashad Wisdom, UTSA DE Chico Bennett, Virginia DE Bralen Trice, Washington S Aubrey Burks, West Virginia LB JaQues Evans, Western Kentucky LB Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin LB Easton Gibbs, Wyoming The Chuck Bednarik Award has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine. Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced November 13, 2023, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled November 28, 2023. The winners of the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.

