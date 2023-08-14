CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Three Tigers make watch list for national defender of the year
by - 2023 Aug 14, Mon 13:10

The Maxwell Football Club announced today that linebacker Barrett Carter, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. have been named as three of 85 candidates on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player. Clemson and Penn State are the only programs in the nation to feature three members on the watch list in 2023.

Carter and Trotter are also on watch lists for the Nagurski and Butkus awards, with Trotter also on the Walter Camp player of the year list. Davis is also on the Nagurski and Outland watch lists. All three have landed on preseason All-American teams.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple year All Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense.

The Bednarik Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, led by 5 returning 2022 semifinalists: Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama), Tyler Davis (Clemson), Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois), Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State) and Jason Henderson (Old Dominion). Clemson and Penn State lead the way with 3 candidates each with an additional 9 schools boasting 2 candidates.

Last year’s Chuck Bednarik Award winner was Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) who went on to be the 1st round selection of the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft. Anderson joined Alabama greats Jonathan Allen (2016) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (2017) as the third Crimson Tide player to win the award.

S Trey Taylor, Air Force

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

LB Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB Leo Lowin, Army

CB D.J. James, Auburn

LB DJ Schramm, Boise State

DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

LB Shaun Dolac, Buffalo

LB Ben Bywater, BYU

LB Jackson Sirmon, Cal

DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

DT Tyler Davis, Clemson

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

S Jack Howell, Colorado State

LB Jackson Mitchell, Connecticut

DT DeWayne Carter, Duke

DE Princely Umanmielen, Florida

DE Jared Verse, Florida State

LB Levelle Bailey, Fresno State

DB Javon Bullard, Georgia

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

S LaMiles Brooks, Georgia Tech

DL Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

DL Keith Randolph, Illinois

DL Andre Carter, Indiana

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas

S Kobe Savage, Kansas State

LB J.J. Weaver, Kentucky

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

DE Owen Porter, Marshall

LB Jaishawn Barham, Maryland

DT Leonard Taylor, Miami

S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

LB Junior Colson, Michigan

LB Cal Haladay, Michigan State

S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

CB Aydan White, NC State

LB Payton Wilson, NC State

LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina

CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

DE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

DE Ethan Downs, Oklahoma

LB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

DE Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss

DE Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

S Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

CB Kalen King, Penn State

DE Chop Robinson, Penn State

LB Abdul Carter, Penn State

CB M.J. Devonshire, Pitt

DE Aaron Lewis, Rutgers

S Yam Banks, South Alabama

S Jay Stanley, Southern Miss

LB David Bailey, Stanford

LB Marlowe Wax, Syracuse

CB Josh Newton, TCU

LB Layton Jordan, Temple

LB Aaron Beasley, Tennessee

LB Jaylan Ford, Texas

DT Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

CB Reddy Steward, Troy

CB Jarius Monroe, Tulane

DT Patrick Jenkins, Tulane

DT Fish McWilliams, UAB

LB Jason Johnson, UCF

LB Laiatu Latu, UCLA

S Calen Bullock, USC

S Cole Bishop, Utah

LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP

S Rashad Wisdom, UTSA

DE Chico Bennett, Virginia

DE Bralen Trice, Washington

S Aubrey Burks, West Virginia

LB JaQues Evans, Western Kentucky

LB Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin

LB Easton Gibbs, Wyoming

The Chuck Bednarik Award has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine.

Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced November 13, 2023, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled November 28, 2023. The winners of the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.

Top Clemson News of the Week