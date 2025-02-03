Three Tigers make ESPN 'Way-Too-Early' All-America team

TigerNet Staff by

Expectations are high for 2025 and what Clemson can do, and there are three Tigers key to that run in particular. ESPN named its 2025 'Way-Too-Early' All-America Team, where Cade Klubnik leads it off: "Klubnik showed tremendous growth a year ago and put up sensational numbers. One of two FBS quarterbacks with more than 3,600 passing yards and 400 rushing yards in 2024, he accounted for 43 touchdowns (36 passing, 7 rushing). Now, as he enters his fourth season at Clemson with 28 starts under his belt -- and all his top receivers returning -- the 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior is poised for his best performance yet." Texas' Arch Manning is second-team to Klubnik. The All-America defense is kicked off by T.J. Parker and Peter Woods on the first team. "The scary part for opposing offensive linemen is that Parker hasn't come close to reaching his full potential despite recording 32 tackles for loss (16.5 sacks) over his first two seasons at Clemson. The 6-3, 265-pound Parker is another in a long line of talented defensive linemen for the Tigers. He finished with 11 sacks and a school-record six forced fumbles last season, and his production soared after a bout with migraine headaches earlier in the year," ESPN's Chris Low writes. "Clemson should have a dominant defensive line next season, with Parker, Woods and Stephiylan Green all returning. The 6-3, 315-pound Woods spent time at both end and tackle last season as a true sophomore but is best suited to play inside, where he's a force against the run and versatile enough to also rush the passer. Woods had 8.5 tackles for loss, including three sacks, last year." 2025 scheduled foes to make the first or second team on it include LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson (second), Louisville running back Isaac Brown (second), South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart (first), Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers (second) and LSU returner Barion Brown (first).

