Three Tigers make 2025 NFL draft projection

TigerNet Staff by

Pro Football Network updated its seven-round projection for the NFL draft, where one Clemson Tiger is picked to go in the first two days. That is All-American linebacker Barrett Carter, who they slot at No. 100 overall for a third-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams. "Barrett Carter’s collegiate career leaves more questions than answers. What isn’t up for debate, though, is his impressive athleticism, range as a tackler, and capabilities in zone coverage across the middle of the field," said PFN. Carter was a Butkus Award finalist last season with 84 tackles (10.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 837 defensive snaps from scrimmage over 14 games (all starts)

The next Tiger listed is a standout from Senior Bowl week in Jake Briningstool, who is projected to go No. 144 overall in the fifth round to New England.

Rounding out the projected selections is Phil Mafah in the seventh round at No. 244 to Baltimore. Mafah was around for interviews at the East-West Shrine Bowl but still rehabbing a shoulder injury aggravated last season.

Mafah rushed for as much as 171 yards last season and topped 100 yards six times in the first nine games, scoring all eight of his rushing touchdowns in that stretch. He recorded 561 rushing attempts for 2,887 yards and 28 touchdowns as well as 58 receptions for 309 yards in 1,687 career snaps over 50 games (21 starts) from 2021-24

Briningstool exited Clemson as its all-time leader in career receptions by a tight end (127), who joined Jim Riggs, Bennie Cunningham, Dwayne Allen and Jordan Leggett as the fifth Clemson tight end to earn multiple All-ACC selections, and totaled 1,380 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 1,982 offensive snaps over 48 career games (26 starts) from 2021-24.

The NFL draft will be held from April 24-26 in Green Bay, broken up into the first round, rounds 2-3 and rounds 4-7 over the three-day event in succession.

