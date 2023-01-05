Three Tigers land on ESPN's top-100 players in college football ranking

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN ranked three Clemson players among the top-100 players in college football this year.

That list is led by soon-to-be pro Myles Murphy, at No. 33 overall, down from a No. 18 preseason ranking.

"Murphy quietly racked up 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss on the Clemson defense in 2022, but opposing coaches were quick to insist there was nothing quiet about his game. A likely first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Murphy racked up double-digit TFLs in each of his three seasons with the Tigers," said ESPN.

Clemson's lone offensive rep is Will Shipley, who moved up 15 spots from his preseason ranking to No. 40.

"It is no surprise Shipley had a breakout season for the Tigers," said ESPN, "becoming the first player in ACC history to earn first-team all-conference honors at three different positions: running back, all-purpose and specialist. Shipley rushed for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, while adding 38 catches for 242 yards out of the backfield and 261 yards as a kickoff returner. His hurdle over a Louisville player on the way to a 25-yard touchdown this season was a highlight for the ages."

Rounding out the Clemson reps is defensive end KJ Henry, who was ranked 81st after being unranked preseason.

"Henry's baseline stats didn't do justice to just how good he was. He finished the regular season with 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss, but he also added 13 QB hurries, six pass breakups and 49 tackles, along with the ACC's second-highest pressure rate (12.5%)," said ESPN.

Preseason top-100 players to not make the final list were Bryan Bresee (13), Trenton Simpson (38), Xavier Thomas (53), Tyler Davis (63) and Andrew Mukuba (99).