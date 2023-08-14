Three Tigers land on ESPN, Athletic preseason All-America teams

On Monday, two national outlets released their preseason college football All-American teams and included three Tigers. ESPN selected Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter to its preseason top accolades. "Defensive coordinators love linebackers who can do a little bit of everything, and that's why Clemson coordinator Wesley Goodwin is so high on Carter," ESPN's Chris Low said. "The 6-1, 225-pound junior played a team-high 832 snaps last season, primarily because he rushes the passer, covers the pass and plays the run all at a high level. Easily one of college football's most well-rounded linebackers, Carter teams with Jeremiah Trotter to give Clemson two of its best linebackers in the Dabo Swinney era." The Athletic ($) did a two-team national outlook and that included three Tigers, with defensive tackle Tyler Davis and all-purpose standout Will Shipley earning first-team honors. "Clemson has been a D-line factory in recent years, and Davis is the headliner now. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound fifth-year senior has earned All-ACC honors three years in a row. Davis has totaled 26 tackles for loss and started 39 games," said The Athletic writeup. "Shipley had the rare honor of being named first-team all-conference three times in one season: as a running back, all-purpose player and return man. All-purpose is a catch-all here for a player who makes a big impact in multiple ways, a descriptor that certainly applies to Shipley. As a sophomore, he had 210 carries for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns; 38 catches for 242 yards; and 14 kick returns for 342 yards. Only Deuce Vaughn had more receptions among players who rushed for 1,000 yards." Carter was picked for the Athletic's All-American second team. Carter was picked as a fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele last season. Linebacker teammate Jeremiah Trotter Jr. earned two sets of All-America honors from the Associated Press (second) and Pro Football Focus (third). Davis was picked as an All-American by the FWAA and Phil Steele last year (second team).

