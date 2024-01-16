Three Tigers honored on Freshman All-America team

Clemson and Georgia led the Freshman All-America Team with three players each among the 24 different schools and 10 FBS conferences represented. The Atlantic Coast Conference led the way with seven players with the Southeastern Conference next with six.

It’s the first time for Clemson to have three freshman honorees in one season and gives the Tigers six in the last four seasons.

Woods was credited with 27 tackles (2.5 for loss) and a forced fumble in 307 snaps over 12 games (two starts). Parker was credited with 41 tackles (12.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 457 snaps over 13 games (three starts). Barnes posted 41 tackles (5.0 for loss), six pass breakups, a team-high three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery (which he returned 42 yards for a touchdown) in 499 snaps over 13 games (seven starts).

Following is the complete 2023 FWAA Freshman All-America Team:

OFFENSE (13)

QB Noah Fifita, Arizona (5-11, 195, RFr., Huntington Beach, Calif.)

RB Jalen Buckley, Western Michigan (5-11, 210, RFr., Aurora, Ill.)

RB Makhi Hughes, Tulane (5-11, 205, RFr., Birmingham, Ala.)

WR Nic Anderson, Oklahoma (6-4, 207, RFr., Katy, Texas)

WR Pofele Ashlock, Hawaii (6-2, 175, Fr., Euless, Texas)

WR Eric Singleton Jr., Georgia Tech (5-11, 173, Fr., Douglasville, Ga.)

WR Eugene Wilson III, Florida (5-10, 170, Fr., Tampa, Fla.)

TE Arlis Boardingham, Florida (6-3, 248, RFr., Van Nuys, Calif.)

T Earnest Greene III, Georgia (6-4, 320, RFr., Los Angeles, Calif.)

T Francis Mauigoa, Miami (6-6, 330, Fr., Ili’ili, American Samoa)

G Cayden Green, Oklahoma (6-5, 316, Fr., Lee’s Summit, Mo.)

G Shadre Hurst, Tulane (6-2, 305, RFr., Cartersville, Ga.)

C Parker Brailsford, Washington (6-2, 275, Mesa, Ariz.)

DEFENSE (14)

DL Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (6-3, 270, Fr., Miami, Fla.)

DL TJ Bush, Liberty (6-2, 255, Fr., Woodridge, Va.)

DL Nate Johnson, App State (6-5, 230, Fr., Gaffney, S.C.)

DL T.J. Parker, Clemson (6-3, 255, Fr., Phenix City, Ala.)

DL Peter Woods, Clemson (6-2, 315, Fr., Alabaster, Ala.)

LB CJ Allen, Georgia (6-1, 235, Fr., Barnesville, Ga.)

LB Anthony Hill, Texas (6-3, 234, Fr., Denton, Texas)

LB Ben Roberts, Texas Tech (6-3, 230, RFr., Haslet, Texas)

LB Cade Uluave, California (6-1, 230, Fr., South Jordan, Utah)

CB D’Angelo Ponds, James Madison (5-9, 162, Fr., West Park, Fla.)

CB Raion Strader, Miami (Ohio) (6-0, 180, Fr., Pittsburgh, Pa.)

S Khalil Barnes, Clemson (6-0, 195, Fr., Athens, Ga.)

S Caleb Downs, Alabama, 6-0 (203, Fr., Hoschton, Ga.)

S Dillon Thieneman, Purdue (6-0, 205, Fr., Westfield, Ind.)

SPECIALISTS (5)

K Peyton Woodring, Georgia (5-10, 175, Fr., Lafayette, La.)

P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State (6-2, 205, RFr., Lithia, Fla.)

KR DeAndre Buchannon, Georgia Southern (5-11, 175, Fr., Atlanta, Ga.)

PR Zacharia Branch, USC (5-10, 175, Fr., Las Vegas, Nev.)

AP Kevin “KC” Concepcion, NC State (5-11, 187, Fr., Charlotte, N.C.)

Schools: Clemson 3, Georgia 3, Florida 2, Miami 2, Oklahoma 2, Tulane 2, Alabama 1, App State 1, Arizona 1, California 1, Georgia Southern 1, Georgia Tech 1, Hawaii 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1, Miami (Ohio) 1, Michigan State 1, NC State 1, Purdue 1, Texas 1, Texas Tech 1, USC 1, Washington 1, Western Michigan 1.

Conferences: ACC 7, SEC 6, Big 12 4, Pac-12 4, Sun Belt 3, American Athletic 2, Big Ten 2, Mid-American 2, CUSA 1, Mountain West 1, Independents 0.

True Freshmen: 22; Redshirt Freshmen: 10.