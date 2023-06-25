Three Clemson games make 247Sports' Top 25 of season

247Sports ranked the Top 25 games of the 2023 season and three from the Tigers' '23 slate made the list. That's led at No. 3 by what could be the first of a couple of installments of a Clemson-Florida State showdown, on September 23, in Death Valley. "Both Florida State and Clemson could earn a conference title game berth in 2023 with the ACC following the Pac-12’s lead in dropping its divisional format," said 247Sports' Carter Bahns. "The prospect of these two teams doing battle twice in the same season is enticing, but college football fans are guaranteed at least one meeting between the championship-contending squads, and it comes as one of the earliest ranked-on-ranked conference games of the year. The contest provides a look at Clemson’s new offense under Garrett Riley and should be telling of whether or not Florida State’s rise in 2022 will lead to a full-on breakthrough this season." Clemson's marquee non-conference home game with Notre Dame on Nov. 4 is No. 14 on the list. "Notre Dame’s new quarterback, Sam Hartman, built familiarity with Clemson during his time at Wake Forest, from where he transferred as the ACC’s all-time touchdowns leader. He gives the Fighting Irish the offensive firepower necessary to beat the Tigers and other highly-ranked teams," said Bahns. UNC's trip to Clemson on Nov. 18 is at No. 20. "In a rematch of the 2022 ACC Championship Game, North Carolina seeks to redeem itself and take the next step in its program’s development after losing by 19 points last December," said Bahns. Ohio State's Nov. 25 trip to Michigan tops the list.

