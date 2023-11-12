Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout

"After very careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President Welsh and then Chancellor Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision," Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said in a press release. "We appreciate Coach Fisher's time here at Texas A&M, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Fisher went 45-25 and 27-21 in the SEC in six seasons at College Station.

The veteran head coach will walk away with more than $75 million to not coach the school anymore.