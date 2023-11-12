CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Marvin Gentry - USA Today Sports
Marvin Gentry - USA Today Sports

Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 12 12:17

Texas A&M announced on Sunday that they have fired football head coach Jimbo Fisher, effective immediately.

"After very careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President Welsh and then Chancellor Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision," Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said in a press release. "We appreciate Coach Fisher's time here at Texas A&M, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Fisher went 45-25 and 27-21 in the SEC in six seasons at College Station.

The veteran head coach will walk away with more than $75 million to not coach the school anymore.

Subject (Replies: 31) Author
spacer TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 TigermanJ92
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 rockhill
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 creektiger23®
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 740Tiger®
spacer TAM needs a change in culture....
 NorthTexasTiger
spacer Reminds me of a Steve Miller song
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: Reminds me of a Steve Miller song
 u2mfl
spacer If I remember correctly, the protagonists of that particular song
 olemike59
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 TwoNats®
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 clivesmith
spacer Next stop:
 CootSmackdown16®
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 secgrowa
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 Calhoun2
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 Wild Hogg®
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 8992Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 NC_tiger87
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 NC_tiger87
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 Orangemania91
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 jeffro74
spacer Well, there goes the $7 HOTDOGS***
 cjgaddy
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 Connelly
spacer Complete waste of money.....
 Tiger1955
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 TigerRag4416
spacer Dabo/Riley aren't going anywhere
 RC1985
spacer I wish someone would fire me and give
 ClemsonSCTiger
spacer lol I thought you would be sad and then you dropped the "not" and I was like
 Obed®
spacer Re: TNET: Texas A&M fires Jimbo Fisher with $75 million buyout
 LaLa
spacer Who?***
 JD404®
spacer If you can imagine how AnM fans feel today you may appreciate how...
 ClemsonTiger1988®
