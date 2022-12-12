Tennessee WR opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson

Senior Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced Monday that he will not play in the Orange Bowl versus No. 7 Clemson (Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. on ESPN).

Tillman missed the Vols' finale and five more games due to injury this season, averaging 70 yards per in games he did play, however, with three touchdowns in 37 catches.

"Though I battled through injury this season, I am grateful I returned for my 2022 senior year and now I turn my attention to the next level," Tillman said in a social media statement. "In order to be fully healthy and ready to go as I prepare for the 2023 NFL draft, I will not play in the Orange Bowl but will fully support my teammates."

Tillman logged 1,081 receiving yards and 12 scores for second-team All-SEC honors last season.

The Vols were already missing their starting QB Hendon Hooker (torn ACL) off of the nation's No. 3 passing offense.

Clemson's passing defense ranks 77th overall but 35th in passer rating allowed -- coming off containing a pass-happy UNC offense to 273 yards and picking off two passes with no scores allowed by the air.

Thank you Vol Nation. I will always bleed orange pic.twitter.com/ZV7dkdEFws — Cedric Tillman (@Ctillman04) December 12, 2022