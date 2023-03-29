CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Tee Higgins switches back to his former Clemson jersey number
2023 Mar 29

No. 85 is now No. 5 once again.

Former Clemson standout Tee Higgins is switching back to his old college jersey number No. 5 this upcoming season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's a number that carries a lot of memories and success for Higgins, who recorded 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns during his three seasons at Clemson.

He is the latest player to switch jersey numbers after a bunch of swaps have been made after the NFL added the No. 0 jersey number for players.

Look for more big things to come from Higgins with Burrow and Co. in 2023.

On a personal note, Higgins has been one of my favorite players to cover while at Clemson because he was such a down-to-earth and happy guy to be around during our media opportunities.

