Hamlin collapsed to the ground after this play with Tee Higgins (Joseph Maiorana - USA Today Sports)
Tee Higgins reacts to improving health of Damar Hamlin
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jan 7, Sat 09:14

Bengals standout receiver Tee Higgins was tackled by Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday's contest between the Bills and Bengals.

After the tackle, Hamlin fell to the ground suffering a cardiac arrest on the field in front of his teammates, family, and a terrified national audience.

However, there has been incredible news as Hamlin has made tremendous improvement in the last 48 hours, as he was even able to facetime briefly with teammates on Friday.

This has helped Higgins feel much better, as it has also been a traumatic time for him being part of the play.

"Everybody's been making me feel whole again," Higgins said to the media recently. "I talked to his mom (Nina). Everything's OK, he's doing good, so I'm in a good place right now."

Higgins has gotten support from Hamlin's family after receiving some unnecessary backlash on social media.

"Just telling me that she's thinking of me, praying for me and things like that," Higgins said. "She's telling me that he's OK. Just all the good, positive stuff."

Higgins was glad that the NFL decided not to continue Monday's game after Hamlin was rushed off the field in an ambulance.

"You know, at first, me being a football player, I think that he just flopped. One of our guys bumped him," Higgins said. "I looked, and seen him fall. I looked again, and I saw what happened, so I just turned my head, and tried not to think about it. I knew it was something crazy, something tragic. Man, it was hard. Obviously, wasn't in a good place to play for the rest of that game, so I'm kinda glad that we chose not to play."

