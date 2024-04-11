Boyd, Watkins in nine Tiger class for 2024 Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame

Tajh Boyd, Sammy Watkins in nine Tiger class for 2024 Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson Athletics and IPTAY’s Block C Club announced nine members to be inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The class is comprised of: Tajh Boyd (Football), Louise Greenwood (Basketball), Michael Johnson (Baseball), Jessica Leidecker (Rowing), Mark Lisi (Men’s Soccer), Julie Rodriguez (Volleyball), Victor Smalls (Track & Field), Sammy Watkins (Football), and Stephanie Weikert (Track & Field). The class will be inducted on the weekend of Nov. 2, 2024 in conjunction with Clemson’s football game against Louisville. Seven members of the class earned All-America honors in their respective careers, four helped Clemson earn ACC team championships, and four were drafted to play professionally. Biographical information on each selection is available below: TAJH BOYD, Football (2010-13) First-team All-American in 2012 according to American Football Coaches Association. Finalist for the Manning Award, O’Brien Award and Unitas Award as a senior in 2013. Semifinalist for the Maxwell Trophy Honorable mention All-American in 2013. Semifinalist for the O’Brien Award and Manning Award as a sophomore in 2011. ACC Player of the Year in 2012 First-team All-ACC as a sophomore in 2011 Quarterbacked Clemson to 32 wins in his three years as a starter, at the time tied for the most wins in Clemson history. Quarterbacked Clemson to its first ACC Championship in 20 years in 2011. Quarterbacked Clemson to three top 25 seasons, including final #8 AP ranking in 2013 as a senior. Most Valuable Player of the Orange Bowl at the end of the 2013 season, had record setting game for the bowl in terms of passing yards and total offense. Quarterbacked Clemson to #11 final AP ranking in 2012. Finished his career with a then-ACC record 107 touchdown passes and 133 total touchdowns. Drafted in the sixth round by the New York Jets.

LOUISE GREENWOOD, Basketball (1985-89)

Second-Team All-ACC in 1989

1989 American Women’s Sports Federation All-American in 1989 (Honorable Mention)

Fourth on the Clemson career list for most rebounds with 859

14th on the all-time Clemson career scoring list with 1,268 points

Tied for 10th on the school’s all-time list for career field goals made (532)

Finished career sixth on the school’s career list for most blocked shots with 81

Fifth on the school’s list for best free throw percentage (.765)

10th on the school’s list for best career rebounding average (7.7)

Named Most Valuable Player of the 1987 Georgia Southern Invitational

Finished career tied with Mary Ann Cubelic for Clemson’s best career free throw percentage in the ACC Tournament (.857)

Led Clemson in rebounding in 1986-87 and 1987-88.

MICHAEL JOHNSON, Baseball (2000-03)

Four-year starter at first base, leading the Tigers to College World Series appearances in 2000 and 2002, and winning 185 games in his four seasons.

Two-Time First-Team All-ACC (2002, 2003)

In his four-year career, Johnson was a career .344 hitter with 58 homers, 52 doubles, 213 RBIs, 169 walks, 25 stolen bases, and a .465 on-base percentage in 235 games.

Hit 10 homers against rival South Carolina in 16 career games, twice earning the Bob Bradley Award for being the top Tiger in the series.

Had a career .368 batting average in NCAA Tournament play. Also has hit 9 homers, 8 doubles, and 26 RBIs along with a .829 slugging percentage and .456 on-base percentage in 23 NCAA Tournament games.

Had a career .500 batting average (17-for-34) with 4 homers, 11 RBIs, a 1.000 slugging percentage, and a .581 on-base percentage in 10 ACC Tournament games.

Co-captain, First-Team All-ACC and First Team All-Atlantic Region selection, received the Michel (Team MVP) Award in 2003.

Second-Team All-American by ABCA, Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, First Team All-ACC selection in 2002.

Drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 2nd round of the 2002 MLB Amateur Draft

JESSICA LEIDECKER, Rowing (2006-09)

Two-time All-American, just the third Clemson women’s rower so honored.

Second-team All-American as a junior in 2008 and first-team as a senior in 2009

Two-time first-team All-ACC, two-time first-team All-Region

As a junior, member of Varsity 8 that advanced to the NCAA Championships for the first time.

As a senior helped Clemson to its first ACC team title and ACC Crew of the Year (Varsity 8).

Helped Clemson finish 12th in the nation at the NCAA Rowing Championships in 2009

Twice competed for US Rowing at U23 World Championships. Member of fourth-place Women’s 4- in 2008 and Silver Medal Women’s 8+ in 2009.

MARK LISI, Soccer (1997-2000)

Named first-team All-American by the NSCAA, Soccer America, and Soccer Times in 2000 and a second-team All-American by Soccer News in 1998.

Member of the All-ACC First Team in 1998, 1999, and 2000

Member of ACC Championship (regular season and tournament) team in 1998

Went to four NCAA Tournaments, including the Roud of 16 in 2000 and the NCAA Quarterfinal in 1997 and 1998.

Finished his career with 33 goals, 37 assists and 103 points

Member of the ACC 50-Year Anniversary Team

In the 2000 season, he led Clemson with 15 goals and eight assists for 38 points

All-ACC Tournament in 1998

Led the NCAA with 17 assists in 1998.

2000 team MVP

Selected third overall in the 2001 MLS SuperDraft by D.C. United, playing professionally until 2006.

JULIE RODRIGUEZ, Volleyball (1993-96)

Three-time All-ACC Selection (1994-96), including First-team selections in 1995 and 1996

Two-time AVCA First-Team All-Region Selection (1995, 1996)

Played NCAA Tournament teams in 1993 and 1994. The 1993 team earned Clemson’s first-ever NCAA Volleyball Tournament bid and the 1994 team earned the program’s first win in NCAA Tournament play.

ACC Rookie-of-the-Year (1993)

Only player in Clemson volleyball history with 1,500 or more kills and 1,500 or more digs.

Tied for the Clemson career lead with 135 career starts, second in Clemson volleyball history with 1,523 career digs and fifth with 1,720 kills.

Top 10 in Clemson history for career attempts (3rd), kills per set (7th) and digs per set (4th)

ACC 50-Year Anniversary Team (2002)

VICTOR SMALLS, Track & Field (1983-86)

Still holds Clemson's high jump record at 7-6 ½, set in 1986.

ACC high jump champion in 1985 and 1986.

Three-time All-American in the high jump; finished fourth outdoors in 1985 with 7-5 leap, then finished sixth in 1986 with 7-1 figure. Had a sixth-place indoors in 1985, the first indoor field event All-American in Clemson history.

SAMMY WATKINS, Football (2011-13)

Three-time first-team All-American, one of just five in Clemson history.

Unanimous first-team Freshman All-American in 2011.

First-team All-ACC in 2011 and 2013.

Finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2013.

Had 101 receptions in his final year for 1,464 yards and 12 touchdowns, still records for receptions and yards in a season.

In the final game of his career vs. Ohio State in the 2013 season Orange Bowl, had 16 catches for 227 yards, both single-game Clemson records and Orange Bowl records.

National Freshman of the Year by Columbus, Ohio TD Club, and the Sporting News.

ACC Rookie of the Year in 2011.

Finished his career with 240 receptions for 3,391 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Second in Clemson history in total receptions, still first in reception yards and tied for first in career reception touchdowns.

Fourth pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by Buffalo Bills, which was tied for the highest NFL draft pick in school history at the time; Now tied for second.

STEPHANIE WEIKERT, Track & Field (1980-83)

No. 2 outdoor all-time performance list for 5000m—16.06.13 (1983)

1982 outdoor All-American 3000m—9.33.93 (5th place)

1981 All-District/region performer 15th place with a time of 17:59

1982 All-District/region performer 7th place with a time of 17:05

1982 All-American 16th place with a time of 17:26

All-ACC in 1982 and 1983

ACC 50th anniversary team selection in 2002