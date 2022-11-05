Tailgate update for Clemson-Notre Dame

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The long-awaited Clemson-Notre Dame game is finally here, as Tiger fans have traveled in large numbers to South Bend to cheer on their team.

However, there will be a slight change to tailgating at the game today because of the strong winds.

The official Notre Dame Twitter account posted the following on Saturday afternoon: "Due to a state wind advisory, the University is prohibiting tents and canopies in tailgate lots today."

According to weather.com, south winds are projected to be around 22-27 MPH (with gusts up to 50-60 MPH possible) this afternoon leading up to the ACC matchup.

These high winds, if they linger around, could turn the game into a low-scoring affair, with both teams trying to establish a solid running game.

It should be fun to watch it all unfold tonight at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.