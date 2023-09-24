CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Syracuse planning a 'camp out' and 'orange out' against Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 24 13:44

Clemson will face off on the road against an undefeated Syracuse squad on Saturday (noon/ABC).

VegasInsider lists the Tigers (2-2) opening as a 9-point favorite (DraftKings), but the line is at six points at one spot (FanDuel) and down to 7.5 for DraftKings currently.

The Orange, returning starting QB Garrett Shrader, improved to 4-0 with a 29-16 win over Army on Saturday and excited for a chance to keep their winning streak going.

To excite their fanbase, the Orange are planning something special.

"For the first time in Otto’s Army history, we will be leading a campout for the Syracuse vs. Clemson football game," the Syracuse student section tweeted. " We are super excited to do this event!"

The dedicated students who want tickets will have a tent and sleep overnight to get their seats in the morning.

Will this get the students fired up for the contest, or will it just make them tired? We shall see shortly.

