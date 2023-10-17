Swinney updates several key injuries on team

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and shared an update on a few key injuries on his team saying that "we anticipate having everybody" for Saturday's road game against Miami. "He missed two games," Swinney said about standout cornerback Nate Wiggins. "He’s just been grinding for his rehab and doing what he needs to do. He was really close against Wake but just couldn’t quite go like he wanted to." Swinney said that sophomore receiver Antonio Williams should be ready to go against the Hurricanes. "Same thing with Antonio. It’s just really just time. I mean, they just continue through the rehab process." Swinney said that veteran defensive back Sheridan Jones is good after a health scare. "And then Sheridan was just a really weird situation. And so we got all the tests back, and all that stuff all checked out good for him." The off week has been great for all the players' health, including the specialists, as redshirt freshman kicker Robert Gunn III has been cleared to kick again (quad strain). "Yeah, he’s back. It was good to see him back out there," Swinney said. "We haven’t seen him kick a field goal in a few weeks. He actually started last Wednesday, I think. That was the first time they started letting him kick again on-field goals. It was good to see him back out there. Hopefully, that will create a little competition there and a little bit more confidence moving forward."

