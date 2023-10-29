Swinney updates several injuries including Will Shipley

Clemson starting running back Will Shipley was injured during the second quarter of Saturday's loss against North Carolina State. Head coach Dabo Swinney shared an injury update on Shipley during his Sunday media teleconference, saying that Shipley is currently in the concussion protocol. "We got good news on him," Swinney said. "Got him checked out. He's in the concussion protocol." The X-ray scans checked out OK on Shipley's neck. "They were worried about his neck scans, but all of that came back positive," Swinney said. "We'll just have to see where he is. There is a protocol and how they rate all that stuff. We're just happy that everything checked out with his neck. The guys who were out, we'll see if they'll be back this week." For the game, Shipley had six rushes for 21 yards and two receptions for 20 yards before going down with the injury. In other injury news, freshman defensive tackle Peter Woods didn't travel for the N.C. State game with an undisclosed injury. "Injury. He wasn't able to practice all week," Swinney said. "We don't think it's long term. We're hopeful he'll be able to go this weekend. He's day to day." Swinney also shared that freshman standout receiver Tyler Brown got poked in eye against North Carolina State. "He couldn't see," Swinney said. "They're sending him off today to see the ophthalmologist. Everything was pretty blurry, and it was pretty swollen." Guys, Will Shipley is NOT ok…@maximoavance University pic.twitter.com/xcNjYOYqMH — IAN ROUNTREE (@RountreeNCAA) October 28, 2023

