Swinney updates latest with Xavier Thomas

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Tuesday that speed rusher Xavier Thomas has been practicing good, and his foot has healed greatly from his injury.

"He practiced last week," Swinney said. "I’ve been saying it every week," Swinney said. "He’s right there. It’s just Tuesday. Today will be a big day, and tomorrow. He was kind of day-to-day last week and really did not feel quite there. He’s kind of right there, but better than he was last week. His foot has healed great. He looks good. They are working on his condition a little bit too. He’s right there."

Thomas has missed the entire 2021 season to this point with a foot injury.

He has 112 career tackles, including 27.5 for loss, 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over 46 games.