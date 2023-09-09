CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney update injuries to Cole Turner, Andrew Mukuba

Swinney update injuries to Cole Turner, Andrew Mukuba
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 9 19:11

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference after the 66-17 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon.

He talked on various topics including an update on the injuries to starting receiver Cole Turner and defensive back Andrew Mukuba who were both unavailable for today's game.

Swinney said that Turner has a "little strain in his lower body area but should be fine" and that Mukuba also has a lower-body injury like Turner.

Both players are considered day-to-day with their injuries and not considered serious.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-game press conference after win over Charleston Southern
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-game press conference after win over Charleston Southern
Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne provide 1-2 punch in Jaguars season opener win
Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne provide 1-2 punch in Jaguars season opener win
Clemson-FAU Vegas odds
Clemson-FAU Vegas odds
Clemson falls out of updated AP Poll
Clemson falls out of updated AP Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week