Swinney update injuries to Cole Turner, Andrew Mukuba
2023 Sep 9 19:11- -
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference after the 66-17 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon.
He talked on various topics including an update on the injuries to starting receiver Cole Turner and defensive back Andrew Mukuba who were both unavailable for today's game. Swinney said that Turner has a "little strain in his lower body area but should be fine" and that Mukuba also has a lower-body injury like Turner. Both players are considered day-to-day with their injuries and not considered serious.
