Swinney talks change to roster setup for Orange and White game

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

With a new offense installation comes a new look to the Orange and White game. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said fans will get a look at the first and second teams as available this spring instead of evening up the spring game rosters per typical. "It’s definitely weighted a little more," Swinney told The Roar on Wednesday afternoon of his philosophy with the spring game versus other practices. "Now typically, we split the team completely down the middle. That is one change this year and really because we have some guys out and wanted to try to give Cade (Klubnik) a little continuity in front of him with some change, obviously with a new offense this year and some new terminology. It’s going to be a competitive day because we’re going to go our first offense will be teamed-up with our second defense if you will and our first defense will be teamed up with our second offense and that’s how the teams will be made up. "Try to have some continuity that we’ve tried to have throughout practice with Cade and that first group of lineman we have available and that first group of receivers, because we’ve had Beaux (Collins), Adam (Randall) out and Will (Taylor) is playing baseball. Stellato has been out since last August and then we’ve got three signees that are not here. So we’ve really got to try to give Cade some continuity with Antonio (Williams) and Cole (Turner) and Spec (Brannon Spector) that we’ve built through spring ball." Swinney talked more about his spring game philosphy versus other practices. "It’s definitely weighted heavier for me because you get to see guys in a completely different light. The practices are huge. You’re looking at installation and guys taking things from meetings to the practice field and you’re looking for consistency and all that stuff and guys correcting mistakes and then you’re just adding a whole other level when you add the crowd we have the potential to have at Clemson," Swinney said. He hopes to break an attendance record. “I’m just really excited to see the young guys get some experience with a crowd," Swinney said. "I’m really hopeful that we have a big crowd first of all. I think the all-time record is 60,000 for a spring game here and man it’d be nice to break that here. We’re going to have a lot of these guys that are really going to have to play big for us this year. We had 15 midyears. To have a bunch of those guys get a gameday experience – because you can’t simulate that in practice. To get that gameday feel before we ever have to get to a game, to me that’s what I’m excited about and to see those guys play a little bit. It’s going to be a fun day. I’m anxious to see some of the things I’ve seen in practice carry over to that environment if you will. It will be great. We’ve got several guys that had surgeries postseason that can’t go, but it’s been a blessing in disguise because it’s really forced our hand on some guys. Guys that have really improved. It will be a lot of fun to see how the team matches up…" Swinney has liked the look of his team throughout the spring session. “This team has really shown up every day," he said. "We’ve got one more day today…They’ve shown up with a good spirit to them and an eagerness to do better. It’s a good group that’s in the making. I really believe that." The rosters will be announced coming up before Saturday's 1 p.m. kickoff in Memorial Stadium.