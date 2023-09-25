Swinney says his team is "literally three plays away" from being Top 5 nationally

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had to further rehash the tough result against No. 4 Florida State over the weekend that sent his team to 2-2 on the season. He believes his team is oh-so-close to being seen as one of the nation's best. "Doesn't always go the way you want it to, but I can tell you this, I've never been more proud of a team that I've coached than what I was this weekend," Swinney said on his call-in show Monday. "This bunch, this is a team, and my heart breaks for them, because I know how talented they are. They're literally three plays away from being a Top 5 team in the country and the narrative is how good they are and I'm trying to tell them they're not that good. That's the reality. The perception can be whatever it is, but that's the reality. This is a very good football team and they've played their tails off. I hate it, but hey, things happen that we don't like and it's all about how you respond. Always has been and always will be. "We're not immune to adversity. Our program is built from adversity. We've had tons of adversity. We've had a couple of 2-3 teams around here that have went on and had great finishes. This team will respond. They're a talented group and we've got a bunch of young players on this team that are learning a lot of valuable lessons that will play dividends for us." Swinney said on the show that he has never had a team give a better effort through the first four games and would give them an A+ grade in that area. "This is one that stings," Swinney said. "We've never had a better week of preparation. That team was ready to go. Played their tails off. It's upsetting, and people can be mad at me but we need to be proud of these guys. These guys, I've never had a team lay it on the line like this bunch did Saturday. I've never been more proud to watch the tape than what I did Saturday. Their will to win was tangible. It was awesome to be a part of. Again, it was one of the weirdest games I've been a part...Been a part of games like that that just break your heart. Team plays their guts out and you just come up short for whatever reason. This is one you never trailed in all of regulation and somehow we lose the game and dominate the stats. "That's why all the people that get caught up in stats, that's why I always say that the fun is in the winning. When you win, let's be happy. We've got a lot of great stats, but the No. 1 stat is that win-loss column and we've got to pick ourselves up and keep going. These guys are made of the right stuff and a lot of bring days are ahead of us." Other call-in show notes * Swinney said that freshman receiver Ronan Hanafin will not redshirt after finding a niche on special teams. He has played the last two games there and three games total of the four allowed in a redshirt regular season. Swinney said that they are still looking to redshirt Miseun Kelley and Noble Johnson at the position. * Swinney said that he had a former Clemson QB great in Charlie Whitehurst waiting on him outside his office on Saturday postgame. Whitehurst was there to have a word with Cade Klubnik and offered his view of the young QB to Swinney. "He said, 'This guy right here, coach, we've got us a great one there, man,'" Swinney said. Swinney said on Klubnik that he was "so glad he's our quarterback." Says Klubnik is "blossoming before our eyes." "He's just taken ownership...Some people like football and this guy loves football and everything that comes with it and he's one of the best young kids you will ever meet," Swinney said. * Swinney was asked about FSU's final drive of the first half and going 75 yards in five plays to cut the lead to 17-14 into the break. Swinney said there was a defensive breakdown on the 38-yard pass that broke open the TD drive, where instead of four pass rushers -- there was a miscommunication that had two Tigers on a wheel route and allowed Jordan Travis seven seconds to pick apart the secondary. Swinney also added that he felt there was a "massive hold" call missed on Xavier Thomas on the drive.

