Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei wanted to finish season with team but transfer rules sped up process

TigerNet Staff by

DJ Uiagalelei is in the NCAA transfer portal currently after starting the last 26 games for the Tigers.

Uiagalelei was replaced by freshman Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game after two 3-and-out possessions to start an eventual 39-10 Clemson win. Postgame, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that Klubnik earned the right to start the bowl, and not long after the game Uiagalelei was reported to be entering the transfer portal.

Swinney said on Tuesday that Uiagalelei desired to hang around for the Orange Bowl, but with the new transfer window (Dec. 5 to Jan. 18, 2023), Uiagalelei had to act quickly to find a new school.

"He’s just come to the conclusion that he really needs another year," Swinney said ahead of bowl practice starting Tuesday. "He’s got his degree, graduating next week. I knew he was going one way or the other (going pro or transferring), but he really wanted to finish -- he really wanted to play. He wanted to be there with his team, but the way the rules are set up, it doesn’t really allow you to do that because you got a very small window here where he’s got to figure out what he is going do.

"So this kind of is what it is. And thankful for DJ and love him, appreciate him."

Swinney said that he expects Uiagalelei to make an appearance at the team banquet after the season.

More from Swinney: