CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB:

Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB: "He's not the reason we lost the game"
by - Sunday, November 27, 2022, 4:16 PM

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took part in Sunday's media teleconference for Saturday's ACC matchup between No. 10 Clemson and No. 24 North Carolina.

Swinney was asked during the session if DJ Uiagalelei was still the starting quarterback after the 31-30 rivalry loss against South Carolina.

"Yea, he's still the starter. He's not the reason we lost the game," Swinney said. "He doesn't catch it. He doesn't play safety. He doesn't return kicks. He has his share of things he can do better, but he'll definitely start the game."

Uiagalelei completed 8 out of 29 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown with an interception against the Gamecocks. On the ground, he had 12 rushes for 51 yards and a score.

Swinney was also asked about how Klubnik was doing in practice.

"Doing good. Doing really good,” Swinney said.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB: "He's not the reason we lost the game"
Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB: "He's not the reason we lost the game"
Clemson's latest bowl projections
Clemson's latest bowl projections
Clemson-UNC ACC Championship Vegas odds
Clemson-UNC ACC Championship Vegas odds
Clemson falls but stays in AP top-10
Clemson falls but stays in AP top-10
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 188) Author
spacer TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 TigerNet News
spacer 100% predictable***
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 clemsonfan2022
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 rhettfla
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 RememberTheDanny
spacer True the WRs are horrible (outside of the freshman)
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: True the WRs are horrible (outside of the freshman)
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 CUALUM75
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Who would TD that??? Calling players names is awful!!!
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: Who would TD that??? Calling players names is awful!!!
 aroseforthehall
spacer Re: Who would TD that??? Calling players names is awful!!!
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 clipboardjesus11
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 CLT Tiger
spacer Well there were also quite a few where the WRs
 ctigers90
spacer Re: Well there were also quite a few where the WRs
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 CUALUM75
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 steve1974
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 carolinachef
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 Wrigley Field Tiger
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 fchrisgrimm
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 1965tiger
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 steve1974
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 ClemsonZJ
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 LemonTiger®
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 tigerlips
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 1DavidHayes1
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 tigerforlife28®
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: 100% predictable***
 Big Tig Esquire
spacer Well Dabo, it’s your team. Enjoy losing to UNC.
 tmitchell27®
spacer Re: Well Dabo, it’s your team. Enjoy losing to UNC.
 bobcobb22
spacer Re: Well Dabo, it’s your team. Enjoy losing to UNC.
 Bmakla
spacer Re: Well Dabo, it’s your team. Enjoy losing to UNC.
 Calhoun2
spacer Re: Well Dabo, it’s your team. Enjoy losing to UNC.
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Is streeter still starting OC??***
 pheebo
spacer WTH Dabo***
 tiger20030
spacer I'll be at the ACCCG pulling for TIgers
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: I'll be at the ACCCG pulling for TIgers
 Solid0range4ever
spacer Re: I'll be at the ACCCG pulling for TIgers
 rhettfla
spacer Re: I'll be at the ACCCG pulling for TIgers
 CUALUM75
spacer Re: I'll be at the ACCCG pulling for TIgers
 rhettfla
spacer Re: I'll be at the ACCCG pulling for TIgers
 CUALUM75
spacer Re: I'll be at the ACCCG pulling for TIgers
 neliconcept
spacer Oh boy ..
 CU_Drew
spacer That a way to show your team that crap play is acceptable and
 tiger20030
spacer He's not the reason we lost only in the sense
 mattycu
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 bobcobb22
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 clemsonfan2022
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 turfman
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 clipboardjesus11
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 tprice02
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 GSCtiger®
spacer I suspect he already does.***
 Row86®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 carolinachef
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 bobcobb22
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Clemsonbaby65
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Calhoun2
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 1DavidHayes1
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 CUTigerinFlorida
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 dixiedon
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 SSN-Tiger®
spacer ^^^^ THIS ^^^^
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 1DavidHayes1
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 HTS1
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 clipboardjesus11
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Mogambu
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 turfman
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 fchrisgrimm
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Natedawg24
spacer Hard to believe that
 Smallwoods93®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Ti
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Tigerthing59®
spacer You go right ahead. It’s your team after all.***
 dagummit
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Questionall1212
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 fchrisgrimm
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 tigerlabel
spacer DJ has nothing to do with Dabo's program missteps that......
 pheebo
spacer Re: DJ has nothing to do with Dabo's program missteps that......
 1DavidHayes1
spacer Re: DJ has nothing to do with Dabo's program missteps that......
 CUALUM75
spacer Dabo has built one heck of a program …
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer Enjoy Charlotte coach
 under11par®
spacer Re: Enjoy Charlotte coach
 logans heroes
spacer Re: Enjoy Charlotte coach
 MD
spacer Re: Enjoy Charlotte coach
 Tigerthing59®
spacer "EVERY JOB IS OPEN EVERY WEEK!"
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Re: "EVERY JOB IS OPEN EVERY WEEK!"
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 icebucket®
spacer Prepare to lose the ACCCG to UNC
 Bluffton OrangeMan
spacer Worst is standard***
 tiger20030
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 bshells1
spacer Re: TNET: Something smells
 clemvol
spacer Nope. Not wasting another weekend on this bs.***
 81TigerS16
spacer oof***
 CharlestonTom®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 LCTiger97
spacer I really hate the way this lines up
 dagummit
spacer Re: I really hate the way this lines up
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 82_TIGER
spacer Poor Dabo > Rich Dabo***
 andylayne®
spacer Re: Poor Dabo > Rich Dabo***
 dagummit
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Tigershun
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 LeonTrotsky
spacer Your’e right Dabo, he wasn’t the reason
 Johnny99
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Robtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 logans heroes
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 carolinachef
spacer nah scouting is fine
 a7xgates®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 grrowl
spacer Oh boy
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: Oh boy
 carolinachef
spacer Re: Oh boy
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: Oh boy
 HTS1
spacer Re: Oh boy
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: Oh boy
 dixiedon
spacer I wish you were right about correcting mistakes…
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer I wish you were right about correcting mistakes…
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer Re: Oh boy
 deroberts
spacer Re: Oh boy ... ballpark: How long have U been Clemson fan?
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Connelly
spacer Clown. Show.***
 Obed®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Ragtag54®
spacer I still support the TEAM and always will …
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer Dabo: "Ike is not the reason Tina Turner got divorced"
 Obed®
spacer Re: Dabo: "Ike is not the reason Tina Turner got divorced"
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 CUTIGERS2002
spacer Coaches are really defensive when someone dares to
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: Coaches / defensive: Here' s why
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: Coaches / defensive: Here' s why
 76Paw
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Tiger Doctor
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 CUTIGERS2002
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 HKYTiger
spacer OMG***
 dw1959®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Foothills Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 1DavidHayes1
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Gee whiz....smh.***
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 thevalley484®
spacer Or at least "a very significant contributing factor" in it.***
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 OrangeBoogie55
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 crusadertiger
spacer This, my dear Tigers…
 go_all_tigers
spacer DJ is trying his hardest
 goob®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 raider12®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 76Paw
spacer Right there with you
 BigSkyTiger®
spacer I don't care what anyone else post or says, something...
 secgrowa
spacer Re: I don't care what anyone else post or says, something...
 BigSkyTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Pawsitive Force
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Mplax28
spacer Hubris
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 1 Tiger Lady
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 kctiger1282
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 tiger33nj
spacer If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet
 LILHOOD
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 fan77
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 ClemsonUnit
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 harpua
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 fan77
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 gtking44
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 tigersincepell®
spacer 100% BS …… Enough is enough with that crap
 b2westfarm
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 IRONMAN3000
spacer The response from Larry Williams should have been..
 McRib
spacer Re: The response from Larry Williams should have been..
 IRONMAN3000
spacer The response from Larry Williams should have been..
 McRib
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 THETOPFAN
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 IRONMAN3000
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 Razzmatazz
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 dixiedon
spacer It's only Sunday but Dabo (not Streeter) named DJ as starter
 Razzmatazz
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 trk1
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 2011Tiger
spacer Please get DJ out of that starting position
 tankstarus®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 tailgateparty®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 aninkling
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 cs3236218
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB
 cs3236218
spacer OK, well......good luck with that.....***
 Mic Man 75
Read all 188 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest