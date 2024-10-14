Swinney says Clemson's roster is in a 'good situation' for the coming years

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says he doesn't get too emotional about recruiting. Monday night, the Tigers had a longtime 2025 QB pledge in Blake Hebert decommit and flip to Notre Dame. In what Swinney describes as a "fickle" recruiting world, he said that sometimes losing pledges can be a blessing in the end. "It (recruiting) can change in a moment's notice, but I don't ever get too emotional about it because I've been doing it a long time," Swinney said on his radio show in response to a question on whether today's recruiting is more transactional than relational. "And some of the guys I've been so disappointed with -- it's been the best thing for us. And some of the guys that we got because we didn't get somebody else is the best thing that happened to us. So God's going to bring the right ones here, and that's how I've always looked at it." Swinney reiterated that the 2025 class, in particular, won't be high on numbers anyway because they anticipate several players returning from the roster that's 5-1 and unbeaten in ACC play so far this season. "We don't have many spots at all, which is a good thing. We got a chance to have a really good football team. Certainly this year but for the next couple years," Swinney said. "We have a lot of guys back. We've got guys that people think are leaving that we know that they're going to be back. We have very few guys on both sides of the ball that will be gone...We've got a lot of guys back. We love the quarterbacks that we have. And the three guys that we have now...We've got more guys on the way (on offense). We're fixing to have some dudes up in here. We have some really good OL prospects that we're looking at in the recruiting world. It's a good situation. "It's the same way defensively...I'm sure like, with any team, you're going to have some guys that I'm sure will move on -- that's just the way of the world, but as far as guys that we're counting on to really be starters and be big-time guys, we feel really good about our roster and where we are right now and what's on the way. We're a team of retention and have been for a long time." In departures by graduation, Swinney said Marcus Tate, Phil Mafah, Jake Briningstool, Payton Page, RJ Mickens and Barrett Carter would be gone, but anyone else returning is very much on the table, with defensive tackles Tré Williams and DeMonte Capehart among those named. Overall, Swinney said his team's recruiting philosophy won't change with any shifting seas around them. "It's still relationship-driven," Swinney said. "Here it is. Certainly that aspect (being transactional) is a part of recruiting than it's ever been. That's just a part of the recruiting landscape that you deal with. Next year I think is going to be even more so, but it's going to be better. I just think it's going to level the playing field when we get to the revenue sharing. That's a positive. "It's still very much relational around here, and I don't ever see it not being that way here. I really don't. It's just the culture we have. There is always going to be -- recruiting can be fickle...It's still about relationships. I know there's probably some places where it's not, but hey, everybody has to make their decisions about how they do things. I don't judge people on how they run their shop. It's always going to be about relationships."

