Swinney says Clemson OL out for the season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared during his FSU postgame press conference that veteran right guard Walker Parks is out for the season with an ankle injury.

It is a new ankle injury that he suffered after he had surgery on his ankle this past offseason.

The injury will require another surgery.

"It is a tough blow for us," Swinney said. "Thankful for some good depth on the offensive line. We're gonna need it. But it's a huge loss for us."