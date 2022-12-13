Swinney reacts to passing of Mike Leach

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

College Football lost an iconic and beloved coach with the passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on Monday night.

The 61-year-old Leach passed away after complications from a heart attack leaving behind his wife Sharon and four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody, and Kiersten.

On Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about his reaction to the terrible news.

"Obviously, everybody heard the news about Coach Mike Leach and man just, you know, offer our condolences and our prayers to his family, especially his wife," Swinney said. "I only had an opportunity to be around him on a couple of occasions. He was at the Nike School a couple of times, and he was on a couple of the Nike trips with other coaches, and that was really when I had the most opportunity to be around him."

Swinney shared that Leach was just as funny and unique as you would think.

"Just like you would perceive him. Hilarious, just a great perspective," Swinney said. "And again, a guy that I haven’t spent a lot of time with outside of maybe a social setting, but have always admired. I know a lot of people who know him and have worked with him, and just a guy I’ve always respected because he’s one of the great innovators of the game and one of those guys that believed in how he did things and really didn’t really worry about what everybody else thought."

Swinney knows that college football lost a great leader.

"He was kind of a pioneer in the way he believed things should be done and didn’t really waver from that, but just college football and football in general, we’ll miss him. And I know he had an impact on a lot of people’s lives, so really just want to lift up his family."

The Leach family released the following statement.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the statement read. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."