Swinney on Peter Woods: "Everybody in the country will know who he is"

TigerNet Staff by

Peter Woods was listed as a co-starter at both defensive tackle spots with two projected 2024 NFL draft picks in Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis on Monday night. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said there's no reason to temper expectations on the 5-star. "We're just going to let him play. It's kinda hard to temper a guy who's made plays since the day he got here in January," Swinney said. "He's just a super young talented guy as far as just really every aspect of the game. He's physically ready. He's one of the strongest players on the team. He's fast. He's incredibly knowledgeable...He's just competed on the biggest stage at a very high level of football and he's just never been overwhelmed. We thought he was the best overall football player in the country coming out of high school." Woods was ESPN's top-rated defender in the 2023 class. He won four consecutive titles at Thompson High School and was named the MaxPreps player of the year in Alabama. "You never know until you start coaching a guy who they are," Swinney said. "This kid from the moment he got here has been ready...He's just super-gifted. If he stays healthy and plays in every game, when it's all said and done -- everybody in the country will know who he is. He's going to be a problem. He's a very, very good football player and certainly one of the best players to come through here as a freshman. Now he's just got to take it from the practice field to the game field. "If he does what he's done in practice...he'll be a guy everybody will be trying to figure out throughout the course of the season."

