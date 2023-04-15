Swinney on keeping Will Shipley out of Spring game

Star Clemson running back Will Shipley was unable to participate in Saturday's spring game due to knee tenderness. According to head coach Dabo Swinney, the decision to keep Shipley out of the game was purely precautionary, as the running back has been battling tendonitis in the knee area for some time now. "He just had some knee tenderness," Swinney said after the game. "He's practiced and scrimmaged some too. He's battled a bunch of tendonitis in that in that knee area. He's done all the team stuff except the last week or so but we did scrimmage him last week. Today we just kept him out of a lot of stuff as a precaution." TigerNet was told if it had been an actual game Shipley would have played.

