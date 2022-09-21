Swinney on heartfelt lessons from Ella Bresee: 'Just win the day' mentality

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media Wednesday about how the team has embraced a ‘Win the Day’ mentality in reflecting on the life of Ella Bresee.

"Just win the day," Swinney said. "If we all knew it was our last day, how would we live? You probably call someone and tell them you love them. If we try to live that way, it makes the whole world a better place, and I think Ella exemplified that right in the midst of the fight of her life and how hard it was."

Swinney added that Ella was an inspiration to so many people.

"She was an inspiration and just joyful to everyone every single day. She was thankful for each and every day she had," he said.