Swinney on fans throwing debris on the field during Louisville game

A questionable review on an onside kick was the last straw for a few Clemson fans in Saturday night's 33-21 loss against Louisville. Using bad judgment but venting their frustrations, several Clemson fans threw some debris, mostly water bottles, onto the field of play in the fourth quarter. A Clemson reporter asked head coach Dabo Swinney during Sunday's media teleconference about fans throwing things onto the field after the controversial review. "That's not who we are at Clemson," Swinney said. "I get it, but they gotta let me deal with the refs. It's not something we should do at Clemson. Hopefully, we'll learn from that and that won't happen anymore." Clemson fans threw debris onto the field after they were unhappy with a call.



Louisville scored on the very next play. pic.twitter.com/AI6SBYmRrM — ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2024 Swinney was asked about the review call after the loss on Saturday night. "They saw something different," Swinney said about the refs. "We thought we had possession of the play, on the ball, on the ground. Play’s over. I guess they saw something different in Charlotte, wherever they look at the reviews." Louisville scored on the very next play.

