Swinney on criticism of Clemson playing a home game after Hurricane Helene

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson community was hit hard by Hurricane Helene on Thursday night and Friday morning. Most of the local community was without power, and some locals and fans on social media had mixed feelings about Clemson playing the game against Stanford. A Clemson reporter asked head coach Dabo Swinney during his Tuesday press conference what he thought about the decision for the Tigers to play the home game against Stanford. “Call President Clements," Swinney said. "I trust our leadership here." Swinney knows it was a tough decision by Clemson officials and that it was going to be impossible to please everyone. "Honestly, it is one of those decisions you make as a leader that will receive criticism either way. At the end of the day, it is one of those things where you cannot please everybody, so whatever decision you make, you are probably going to get asked the same question (why did you cancel the game?). Swinney was just focused on getting his team to play against Stanford. "I think as a leader, you have to do what is best. I do not make those decisions. I just get the team ready to play. We have great leadership in Jim Clements and Graham Neff. That's it.” Clemson went on to win the game 40-14 over Stanford. Clemson released a statement over the weekend on their decision to play the game. "The decision to host Saturday's game came after a detailed evaluation of the impacts of the storm, with a primary focus on the ability to safely host our opponents and fans on campus. "The City of Clemson and Clemson University officials, as well as first responders across the State, have worked tirelessly in their recovery efforts thus far. We look forward to aiding in the community efforts for recovery."

