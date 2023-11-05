Swinney gives injury updates on Tyler Venables, Collin Sadler

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Sunday night media teleconference and was asked about the status of senior safety Tyler Venables who has redshirted this season. Swinney is just waiting on the doctors to clear Venables on the hip injury he suffered in the preseason. "He could play today, mentally," Swinney said. He's been like a player-coach for us all year. He's on track. We're just waiting on the medical people to clear him, and he'll be ready to go. "We'll see where he is this week and go from there." Despite being redshirted, Venables can play in four games without losing the year (3 final games and possible bowl game). He entered the 2023 season with 98 tackles (5.5 for loss), a sack, an interception, and seven pass breakups in 716 defensive snaps over 34 games. Swinney also shared the latest with offensive lineman Collin Sadler. "Hopefully he'll be able to go this week," Swinney said. "He was close. He just wasn't able to practice last week. Trent had gotten all the work. Sadler did do field goals for us, so he got in the game. We just felt confident in the matchup, and their confidence grew as the game went on. Hopefully Sadler will be in a better spot tomorrow."

