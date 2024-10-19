Swinney explains why he put the starters back late in the fourth quarter against UVA

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney earned his sixth straight win with a 48-31 victory over Virginia on Saturday. A reporter asked Swinney why he left out the starters late in the fourth quarter with a sizeable lead. "I’m trying to call the dogs out, but that’s what I told those guys: When we put the subs in, they don’t call a timeout and say, “Oh, they put the backups in, let’s put our backups in," Swinney said. "They don’t do that. It doesn’t work that way. So they went tempo, and they are no-huddle, and they’re flying down the field. They score on those guys, and then they onside it." "It’s 16 points, but it’s technically a two-score game, so I’m like, all right, we’re going to go score again, and so we did." Clemson would score on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Cade Klubnik to TJ Moore, but Virginia would answer with a quick 65-yard touchdown. "Then we put the subs back in there, and they go right at one (Branden Strozier). But hey, Strozier has got to get better. He’s got a job to do. He’s a talented kid, and he hasn’t played a lot, so you have to learn from it." "It was a good call. He (Elliott) went at our young corner out there. (He) took a little shot. I saw him smiling over there. I just tipped my hat to him. They kept playing. I tried to call the dogs off, but he wouldn’t let me."

