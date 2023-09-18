Swinney announces freshman defender out for season

Swinney announces freshman defender Vic Burley out for season

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced a 5-star freshman defender out for the season on his call-in show. Swinney said that defensive lineman Vic Burley had to have surgery and will be out for the season, for an undisclosed injury. Burley was said to have injured a knee during fall camp. Swinney said last week that Burley had returned to practice and they would evaluate him going forward. He said that Burley was a guy who was set to play this season and not redshirt before the injury. Burley had not played a snap yet this season. Burley is listed at 6-4 and 315 pounds. Full bio: Before Clemson: Earned 5A Defensive Player of the Year honors in Georgia … preseason Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 selection … helped Warner Robins to state championships in his sophomore and junior seasons and a state championship berth as a senior … played 47 career games at Warner Robins, producing 188 tackles and 55 tackles for loss, including 22 sacks for -111 yards … recorded an incredible 138 quarterback hurries … as a senior, helped coach Marquis Westbrook’s team to a 10-5 record, rebounding from a 1-4 start to earn a state championship appearance … had three tackles for loss against both Houston County and Jenkins … had season-high eight tackles in win over Cartersville … credited with eight quarterback hurries in two different games … finished 2022 with 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks, and also saw some time at tight end, adding three catches for 52 yards and two scores … as a junior in 2021, had 54 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss with five sacks … had career-best 53 quarterback hurries for the season … recorded 13 hurries vs. Jones County … helped team to 12-1 record and a state title … posted four tackles for loss and seven tackles in win over Creekside … had career-high 59 tackles in 13 games in 2020 … posted 22 tackles for loss with 11 sacks and added 46 hurries … recorded 10 sacks in first six games of the year … posted three tackles for loss in five of the first six games … notched four tackles for loss vs. Lee County … second-team all-state according to MaxPreps as a sophomore in 2020 as he helped his team to a 13-1 record and a state title … invited to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … was a consensus top-80 national player from the nation’s largest recruiting services … listed as the No. 18 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player in Georgia … ranked 39th in Sports Illustrated’s SI99 for 2023 … five-star recruit according to PrepStar, which ranked him as the No. 41 overall player in the nation … ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 69 player … ESPN.com ranked him as the nation’s No. 76 overall player … ranked as the No. 120 player in the nation by On3.

