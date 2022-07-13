Steve Spurrier on whether Clemson would be a good fit for SEC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Even the 'Ole Ball Coach' is talking conference alignment.

Former head coach Steven Spurrier was asked by USA Today whether Clemson would be a good fit for the SEC conference if they decide to expand.

"When I coached at Duke, Clemson was actually like an SEC school in the ACC," Spurrier said. "That was before FSU, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech (joined the ACC). When you played Clemson, they looked like SEC guys. Their defensive guys were a little bit bigger, a little bit faster," Spurrier said of Clemson teams in the '80s.

"They just lined up and tried to smash you. That was their style of offense. Their defensive guys were a little bit bigger, a little bit faster. They just lined up and tried to smash you. That was their style of offense."

Spurrier added a final praising note about the Tigers.

"They certainly could slide right into the SEC."