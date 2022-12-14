CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Saul Young - USA Today Sports
Saul Young - USA Today Sports

Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 14, Wed 13:54

Good news for the Tigers.

Tennesee star receiver Jalin Hyatt announced on Wednesday that he is entering the 2023 NFL draft and will be not be playing in the Orange Bowl against Clemson.

“After careful consideration with my family, I have decided to begin preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft," Hyatt said on social media. "Though I will not be playing in the Orange Bowl, I will be there in Miami to support my teammates like I always have."

“I have tried to the best of my ability to honor those who have come before me and pay it froward for those who will come after. That Volunteer spirit will remain with me forever as I pursue a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL."

The Biletnikoff Award winner led the SEC in catches (67) with 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

It was a record for receiving touchdowns by a Volunteer that was previously held since 1997 by Marcus Nash (13).

Hyatt is projected as a first-round draft pick by several NFL draft pundits.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson DB claimed off waivers by Cowboys
Former Clemson DB claimed off waivers by Cowboys
Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
Clemson LB formally declares for NFL draft
Clemson LB formally declares for NFL draft
D-line commit adds 5th star, future Tigers drop in and out of 247Sports rankings update
D-line commit adds 5th star, future Tigers drop in and out of 247Sports rankings update
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 35) Author
spacer TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 TigerNet News
spacer Why is this considered good news?
 Tigersense
spacer Re: Why is this considered good news?
 Erikrez
spacer Why is this considered good news?
 Tigersense
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 clipboardjesus11
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 tigerforlife28®
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 clipboardjesus11
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 fchrisgrimm
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 RichieF4FH
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 ddclemson
spacer Ha. Good point***
 TheRawPaw®
spacer I remember it being discussed before Clowney’s
 ClemsonPerson9
spacer Not get hurt
 o2bnclemson®
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 deroberts
spacer Did he always support his teammates from the bench?
 o2bnclemson®
spacer Re: Did he always support his teammates from the bench?
 clemson2003
spacer Bowl games just suk these days.. now i'm glad we spread the
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: Bowl games just suk these days.. now i'm glad we spread the
 fchrisgrimm
spacer Their offense is gutted and their defense isn't very good
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer Re: Their offense is gutted and their defense isn't very good
 ddclemson
spacer Re: Their offense is gutted and their defense isn't very good
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: Their offense is gutted and their defense isn't very good
 fchrisgrimm
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 Thrifty
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Apparently a free trip to Miami to "support the team"...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 Ironman Tiger
spacer I will never understand why we recognize things like this
 ClemsonAlex
spacer Agreed. The stiffer the better.***
 cutigerbob®
spacer point. I laughed 😂***
 ClemsonAlex
spacer I just SICK of all of this!
 iTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 QBVII
spacer Re: TNET: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
 KAllen
Read all 35 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest