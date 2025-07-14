Star LSU receiver involved in car accident

Star LSU receiver Nic Anderson involved in car accident

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

LSU star transfer wide receiver Nic Anderson was involved in a car accident and needed medical treatment over the weekend, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly told The Advocate. Per the report, Anderson is still expected to be at practice for the start of fall camp. Anderson is an Oklahoma transfer who is ranked as the No. 4 'X' receiver NFL draft prospect and No. 10 overall by PFF. "It wasn't quite as bad as (quarterback) Colin Hurley's, which was life-threatening, but enough that he had to get checked in and stayed overnight for observations," Kelly said. "But he comes out of it really good." Hurley is a freshman LSU QB who was in a single-car accident in January where he had to be extricated from the vehicle and was found unconscious with a laceration to his face. He rejoined the team in April. Anderson brings speed and length with his game, when healthy. "I was very high on Anderson entering last season — he’s the younger brother of former NFL players Rodney and Ryder Anderson — but a quad injury limited him to just one game. Listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he has a long, slender frame paired with a track background that makes him a vertical matchup nightmare," said PFF's Trevor Sikkema said recently. "Anderson can win with his size and length in contested catch situations, but he’s equally capable of burning defenders up the sideline off press coverage if they aren’t prepared for his speed."

